Traffic diverted on SH2, central Hawke's Bay, due to police operation

Traffic has been diverted on SH2 in Otane tonight because of a police operation. Photo / Glenn Taylor
Police are diverting traffic in the central Hawke's Bay tonight.

Just before 10pm, authorities said traffic on State Highway 2, in Otane, would be diverted due to a "police operation.''

Exactly what that operation is would not be revealed by a spokeswoman, when asked by the Herald.

A police statement said motorists heading north, through Otane, should turn off Argyll St.

Motorists heading south would have to use College Road instead.

"The co-operation of motorists is appreciated,'' police said.

A spokeswoman for the Fire Service referred all enquiries to police.


- NZ Herald

