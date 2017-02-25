Wainoni Pak'n Save sells two winning tickets in a week

The Wainoni Pak'n Save in Christchurch has sold a million dollar Lotto ticket for the second time in a week.

Two people won $3.8 million each in tonight's Powerball draw, at the Avondale Foodmarket in Auckland and the other at the Christchurch shop.

Another customer won $1m in Wednesday night's First Division draw with a ticket bought from the supermarket.

A Wainoni Pak'n Save supervisor said they were just getting over selling the first ticket when they found out about the second win.

"It's amazing, can't believe it," she said. "There's a real buzz here tonight."

Each of tonight's prizes is made up of $3.5 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

The wins come after a young couple from Otago won $18.2 million with Powerball earlier this month. Those winners, who are expecting their first child, are looking forward to setting up for their family's future

Elsewhere tonight, another Lotto player also won $333,333. The winning Lotto ticket was sold at Waikanae New World in Waikanae.

Strike Four was also collected by players in Auckland and Tauranga who each take home $60,049. The winning Strike tickets were sold at Countdown Newmarket in Auckland and Tauranga City Lotto in Tauranga.

- NZ Herald