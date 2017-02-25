Pride vehicle catches fire on Ponsonby Rd, Auckland

A quick thinking member of the public put out a car fire during the pride parade after an Air New Zealand truck caught fire.

The truck and float were pulled from the parade and no one was hurt.

Senior constable Dave Te Ura said the man had seen flames dripping from the bottom of the car as it made its way down Ponsonby Rd.

"He thought it was special effects at first," Te Ura said.

When the man realised what was happening he jumped into action, grabbing a fire extinguisher from a nearby restaurant and putting the fire out himself.

"I just want to say thanks very much for his quick actions, well done," Te Ura said.

The man had since slipped back into the crowd and disappeared.

The entire float was stopped from carrying on in the parade and police quickly cleared people on the float and the public away from the area.

It happened at the Tree Lamps end of ponsonby Rd, before the parade was in full swing.

Te Ura said the problem seemed to have been caused by the cars engine overheating from moving so slowly.

It was definitely the vehicle rather than the float which was on fire, he said.

Fire crews quickly arrived and the scene was now under control.

Fire officers were inspecting the cars bonnet at 9.15pm

- NZ Herald