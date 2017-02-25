One injured in Hamilton house fire

Emergency services are tackling a house fire in Hamilton this evening.

A home in Plateau Drive in the Fitzroy area has four fire crews attending.

No one is understood to be in the building.

Northern fire communications shift manager Jaron Philips said they received reports of the blaze about 6.45pm.

The house was well-involved when crews arrived, he said.

"There were initial fears there maybe occupants in the house but all have been accounted for.''

One person is being treated by ambulance for burns.

It is not yet known whether they will be taken to hospital.

Philips said five fire trucks were at the scene.

