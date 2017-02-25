Big lead for Jacinda Ardern in Mt Albert by-election

Labour's Jacinda Ardern looks on track to become the new MP for Mt Albert, taking a huge lead with a quarter of the vote from today's by-election now counted.

Ardern has received 3286 of the 4291 votes so far counted by the Electoral Commission.

In a distant second place is the Green Party's Julie Anne Genter who has received 499 votes.

Geoff Simmons from Gareth Morgan's Opportunities Party is in third with 188 votes.

So far, 25 per cent of votes have been tallied.

Ardern is heavily favoured to win the seat and her supporters have gathered at the Pt Chevalier bowling club.

National did not stand a candidate, with Prime Minister Bill English saying they wanted to focus on September's general election.

Thirteen candidates are competing for David Shearer's seat after the former Labour MP and party leader resigned in December to take up a United Nations posting in South Sudan.

The Green Party's candidate is MP Julie Anne Genter, who is her party's transport, health and Auckland issues spokeswoman.

New Zealand's newest party, The Opportunities Party headed by Gareth Morgan, is contesting the by-election, standing ex-Morgan Foundation staffer Geoff Simmons.

Shearer won Mt Albert in 2014 with a majority of 10,656 votes, or about 59 per cent. In the 2009 byelection that saw him enter Parliament Shearer got 63 per cent of the vote.

Continued below.

National got 14,360 party votes in the seat in 2014, ahead of Labour on 10,823 and the Green Party at 8005.

National's decision not to stand in Mt Albert came after its candidate Parmjeet Parmar lost heavily to Labour's Michael Wood in the Mt Roskill by-election in December.

The Green Party did not stand in that byelection, a decision reached after Labour and the Greens signed a Memorandum of Understanding, with the aim of changing the Government.

Ardern is a list MP and her probable victory will mean another Labour List MP will come into Parliament.

Ardern recently moved into Mt Albert with her partner Clarke Gayford but had been intending to stand in Auckland Central for the third time prior to Shearer's resignation.

- NZ Herald