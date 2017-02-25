Pride Parade hits Auckland's Ponsonby Rd

The fifth annual Auckland Pride Parade has roared into life on Ponsonby Road - with thousands of people lining the street to take in the festivities.

More than 50 groups are making their way down Ponsonby Rd for the celebration which will finish at Western Park.

The parade is seen as the high point of the Auckland Pride Festival and closes out the two-week-long event, followed by an after party at the Galatos St party and Studio super-club on K Rd from 10pm.

Outrageous costumes, or lack thereof, are par for the course in the parade, with no headdress too sparkly for those marching or dancing atop floats.

Among those present Green Party MP Julie Anne Genter - a candidate in the Mt Albert by-election.

Genter said she was a little nervous about the results but Pride was a fun place to be and she felt confident she'd run a good campaign.

The Greens "absolutely supported the rainbow community" which was why she was marching tonight, Genter said.

"We have had a long standing connection with the LGBT community," Genter said.

Parade organisers said the event was about honouring the past and celebrating gains made in New Zealand for the LGBTQ community, "but also turn the spotlight on issues that obstruct our march towards full equality".

"Together, we will commemorate the great work of the past. Together, we will party in the present. Together, we will move forward into the future," the event's description read.

The Department of Corrections this year been barred from marching at the Pride Parade because the festival board felt it had failed to live up to promises made about improving support for LGBTI prisoners.

The department was the only organisation to have been refused participation, with more than 50 groups - including police - joining in.

ASB bank was participating with its first ever float in the parade, despite sponsoring the event for a number of years.

Atop the float would be Marcel Goulding, aka Marcella, an ASB banking manager by day who performs in drag by night.

Drag queen Ms Chocolate, who is marching with the New Zealand police, said it was fantastic to come back every war and find the parade bigger and more fabulous.

Dressed in a rainbow feather ruffle, a sparkling silver crown with matching lipstick and and a feathered tutu with towering glittery heels, Ms Chocolate doesn't look like your regular officer.

They said the inclusion of the New Zealand police sent a message to members of the LGBT community they could feel safe even if they hadn't in the past.

"We've got such a diverse country," they said, adding Kiwis were lucky to be so free to express who they were.

"Happy Pride 2017."

- NZ Herald