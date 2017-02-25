Mountainbiker suffers serious leg injuries in Wellington crash

Breaking

A mountainbiker was flown to Wellington Hospital today suffering serious injuries from a crash on a track in the city's hills.

The cyclist, aged in his 20s, was riding at the Makara Peak Mountain Bike Park in Karori.

He crashed on the Peak Flow track, said the Life Flight Trust, which was called to help at around 10.30am.

The man had suffered serious leg injuries.

The trust sent the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, with a Wellington Free Ambulance intensive-care paramedic on board.

"The medic was winched 20m down to the track where the patient was treated and stabilised, then winched back up to the helicopter and transported to Wellington Hospital for treatment."

Peak Flow has been rated as one of Wellington's top 10 mountainbiking trails and is described as a "whooping, hollering rollercoaster ride of berms and jumps and rollers".

- NZ Herald