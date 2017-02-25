Brian Tamaki's brother and Rotorua tourism entrepreneur Doug Tamaki has died

Brian Tamaki's younger brother, well-known Rotorua tourism entrepreneur Doug Tamaki has died.

He died overnight after being placed on life support suddenly yesterday.

Brian Tamaki farewelled his brother on social media, saying he was thankful God had been at the centre of the three-day vigil around Doug's bedside.

"My beautiful younger brother Douglas flew into the presence of Christ in an amazing atmosphere of love [a]nd tears," he wrote.

"[E]ither way he lives here or there.. big thanks to all who h[a]v[e] prayed [a]nd sent their aroha."

He gave thanks from the Tamaki family and Doug's immediate family.

"[F]ly brother swift as an eagle..(can do it on the harley too if u want) love forever..Arohanui [sic]."

Doug, who has won several tourism awards, owned Tamaki Maori Village in Rotorua alongside his other brother, Mike.

In a statement last night, Mike confirmed his brother was in a critical but stable condition in Tauranga Hospital after suffering a "significant and unexpected medical event" at his home at Mount Maunganui on Thursday morning.

"The family would also like to acknowledge all of the messages of aroha and support that have been expressed."

Bishop Brian Tamaki, the leader of Destiny Church, had said in a tweet that he was praying for a "miracle".

Continued below.

Related Content Your Views: Readers' Letters Riots outside Paris after police claim an officer's alleged rape of a black man was an accident Herald cartoonist Rod Emmerson meets Guardian cartoonist Steve Bell: For whom the Bell toils

"I am heartbroken but prayin[g] w[i]th family [a]nd friends for a miracle to happen for my little brother Douglas on life support. My God is so Good," he wrote.

Rotorua Lakes councillor Tania Tapsell said she had heard Doug was unwell and taken to Tauranga Hospital on Thursday morning.

Rotorua MP Todd McClay said there was a huge amount of support in the community for Tamaki.

McClay said Tamaki was a "very big part" of the Rotorua community - not only in the tourism sector.

Last November Tamaki Maori Village, which has been open for 27 years, won the "Lifetime Achievement Award" at the Golden Backpack Awards.

Along with brother Mike, the pair were also nominated for their service to the tourism industry and representing and educating visitors on NZ indigenous culture.

The business also won the "Best Cultural Experience Award" for the seventh year in a row.

"We have a great team who constantly look for new, revolutionary ways to share our culture, our history and our stories. It's great to be recognised by our customers with this award," Doug told the Rotorua Daily Post at the time.

The Tamaki Maori Village also was a Gold Award Winner 2016 for "Activity of the Year", "Accommodation of the Year" and "Driver's Choice" at the Kiwi Experience Awards.

- NZ Herald