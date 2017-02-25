Man has neck slashed after burnouts cause confrontation in New Plymouth

Two people have appeared in court after a confrontation caused by a group of people doing burnouts led to man suffering slash marks to his neck in New Plymouth.

Detective Sergeant Chirs Allemann said one person confronted the group doing burnouts near Everett Rd just before midnight.

As a result of an altercation one man has suffered cuts to his neck.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and a 17-year-old woman has been charged with being an accessory after the fact.

They both appeared in the New Plymouth District Court this morning and were bailed to reappear on March 1.

Inquiries into the incident are continuing, and police are asking any witnesses who saw vehicles doing burnouts or driving erratically in the Waitara, Inglewood and Lepperton areas last night to come forward.

