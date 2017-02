An elderly woman is in a critical conditon after being hit by a car while crossing the road in Dunedin.

The collison happened on Great King St near St Andrew St about 9.30 this morning.

The woman has been taken to Dunedin Hospital.

Police said the driver of the car has stopped and is helping with inquiries, and the serious crash unit is investigating.

Police are calling for any witnesses to come forward in order to help their investigation.

- NZ Herald