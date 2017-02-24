3:53pm Sat 25 February
Diver overdue in the Marlborough Sounds

Emergency services are responding to a report of an overdue diver in the Marlborough Sounds. Photo / 123rf.com
Emergency services are still searching for a missing diver reported overdue in the Marlborough Sounds this morning.

Police, search and rescue teams and Coastguard have been searching since the diver was reported missing at around 10.20am, failing to resurface from a dive north of Stephens Island.

The Police National Dive Squad have been dispatched and will join the search once they are at the scene and police have thanked boat owners in the area for offers of help.

Senior Sergeant Clare Robertson from the Tasman District Command Centre says police are liaising with St John ambulance staff.

Coastguard have been advised and are working with police.

Conditions are currently calm in the area.

- NZ Herald

