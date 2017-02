Two people are reported to be missing on a fishing trip that began west of Thames.

A Coastguard plane has been searching for the pair, a 73-year-old man and his 46-year-old daughter, Fairfax reported.

They launched from north of Miranda, on the western side of the Firth of Thames, yesterday morning. When they failed to return home as planned last evening, the man's wife reported the pair missing, the police said.

More to come.

- NZ Herald