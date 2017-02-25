7:11am Sat 25 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Fire crews battle blaze at old Kingseat Hospital

By Natasha Jojoa Burling

Fifteen fire crews are fighting a blaze at a building at the old Kingseat Hospital, south-west of Auckland. Photo / Google Maps
Fifteen fire crews are fighting a blaze at a building at the old Kingseat Hospital, south-west of Auckland. Photo / Google Maps

Fifteen fire crews are fighting a blaze at a building at the old Kingseat Hospital, south-west of Auckland.

They were alerted to the fire at the former psychiatric facility, near Spookers - a haunted
attraction, just before 4am by a member of the public.

Fire Service shift manager Scott Osmond says it will take a while to extinguish because it's still well-involved.

He says firefighters are tackling it from the outside and there's no way they're going to go inside the building.

Scott Osmond says it's a large, old two-storey structure, which hasn't been occupied for some time.

He says the cause of the fire isn't known yet but says it's not being treated as suspicious.

- Newstalk ZB

By Natasha Jojoa Burling

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 25 Feb 2017 07:12:24 Processing Time: 12ms