Fire crews battle blaze at old Kingseat Hospital

By Natasha Jojoa Burling

Fifteen fire crews are fighting a blaze at a building at the old Kingseat Hospital, south-west of Auckland.

They were alerted to the fire at the former psychiatric facility, near Spookers - a haunted

attraction, just before 4am by a member of the public.

Fire Service shift manager Scott Osmond says it will take a while to extinguish because it's still well-involved.

He says firefighters are tackling it from the outside and there's no way they're going to go inside the building.

Scott Osmond says it's a large, old two-storey structure, which hasn't been occupied for some time.

He says the cause of the fire isn't known yet but says it's not being treated as suspicious.

- Newstalk ZB