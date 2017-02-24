Body recovered from the Manawatu River - police

A body has been found in the Manawatu River, police say.

In a press release just after 10pm, police said the body was recovered following a search of the river.

Police were working to notify next of kin and complete formal identification of the body.

More details would be released tomorrow.

Earlier today, the police dive squad completed an unsuccessful search in the river after a missing man's car was found nearby.

The man, Christopher Neal, 36, was last seen in Masterton on Monday morning and reported missing two days later.



Police were not treating his disappearance as suspicious.

- NZ Herald