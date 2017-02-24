Child missing in South Auckland house fire

Breaking

Firefighters are searching for a 10-year-old missing in a house fire in South Auckland.

Four fire crews, police and ambulance are at the scene on Olive Cres in Papatoetoe.

The fire service was alerted to the blaze in a sleepout joined to the garage of the property about 5.20pm.

A Fire Service shift manager said they received notification of the fire at 5.19pm.

"There's a single garage and an adjoining sleepout on fire . . . and at that stage they advised there was a 10-year-old child unaccounted for. That's all we have at the moment," he said.

Firefighters have been on the scene for about 30 minutes.

More to come.

- NZ Herald