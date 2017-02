Commuters who live in South Auckland and work in the city are likely to spend well over an hour in traffic this evening.

NZTA said just before 5pm that Auckland's Southern Motorway was so heavily congested southbound that it was taking 85 minutes to travel from the CBD to Manukau.

Traffic is heaviest from the city to the Greenlane offramp and between the South Eastern Highway and Princes St in Otahuhu.

- NZ Herald