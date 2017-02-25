Prominent New Zealander facing sex assault charge says allegation 'a pack of lies'

Anna Leask is senior police reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

A prominent New Zealander before the courts on a sexual assault charge says the case against him is "a pack of lies".

The Weekend Herald can reveal that the man appeared in the District Court this week and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was remanded on bail until his next court date.

A suppression order prevents the Weekend Herald from publishing his name, age, occupation, location and any other details that may identify him.

The man spoke to the Weekend Herald yesterday and vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

He said the accusation that he sexually assaulted someone was "completely truthless".

"It's not going to come to anything," he said.

"There is absolutely no substance to it, it is a completely vicious blackmailing effort which is not going to succeed."

The man said the allegation was "incredibly unfair".

"It's horrible to have this... truthless accusation hanging over my head," he said.

"This could affect my personal reputation and my ability to help the organisations I am involved in.

"It's a pack of lies."

The man will apply for a continuation of the suppression order at his next court appearance.

He was confident the charges "would never come to anything", but wanted to protect his reputation so as not to harm the organisations he worked with in the community.

Police could not comment on the charge or the specifics of the allegation as the matter was before the courts.

- NZ Herald