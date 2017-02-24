Kiwi extradited on paedophile charges named

An accused paedophile identified in the investigation into two jailed Queensland child abusers has been extradited to Brisbane and will remain in custody.

Craig Edward Broadley, who is allegedly involved in a worldwide paedophile ring that abused the adopted son of a gay Cairns couple, did not apply for bail during a brief appearance at Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

Police say they identified the 42-year-old New Zealand man during examinations of the chat logs, images and videos on electronic devices seized from Peter Truong and Mark Newton.

Truong and Newton were jailed for 30 and 40 years respectively in the United States in 2013 after they admitted buying the boy as a newborn from Russia and abusing him.

They recorded the assaults on high-definition video cameras and shared the footage with a worldwide paedophile ring.

He was then passed around through the network to be abused by other men.

Broadley has been charged with nine counts of indecent treatment of a child under the age of 12 and will return to court on April 10