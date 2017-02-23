Firefighters could be at Port Hills for four weeks

Firefighting operations could continue at Port Hills for up to a month as thermal imaging is still identifying new hotspots that could flare up within the fire zone.

A Christchurch Civil Defence update said the area was still an active fire zone, but 95 per cent of the fire perimeter area is now controlled.

"As long as hot spots remain in the Port Hills we will have a presence and this could be for some time, possibly up to four weeks unless there is a significant change in the weather," principal rural fire officer Darrin Woods said.

Civil Defence said drone photography and thermal imaging showed hotspots in most areas.

Twenty crews are still working today supported by heavy machinery, and air and ground operations.

Three residents' meetings were held last night. Although cordons have been lifted, many areas still remain off-limits for the public because of safety concerns and resident requests regarding rubberneckers.

Three hard cordons remain on Dyers Pass Rd. There is indication of when they will be removed.

No significant incidents or flare-ups were reported overnight.

Light showers are forecast in Christchurch on Sunday, but otherwise no rain is expected, according to the MetService.

- NZ Herald