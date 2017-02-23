Cricket rape trial: Scott Kuggeleijn found not guilty

Northern Districts cricketer Scott Kuggeleijn is a free man after a jury found him not guilty of rape moments ago in the Hamilton District Court.

Family members in the dock burst into tears and applauded the not guilty verdict, after a nearly two-year battle to clear his name.

Kuggeleijn declined to comment outside the court but did say he was feeling "good" after the decision.

Family members also declined to comment but Kuggeleijn's mother, Jenny Scown, said as she left the court: "It's a good day."

In a statement released by the Northern Districts Cricket Association - the province Kuggeleijn plays for - chief executive Peter Roach said his organisation fully respected the court process and the decision handed down.

"This has been a terribly difficult situation for all concerned," Roach said.

"Northern Districts is an organisation which embraces inclusivity and promotes respect towards women.

"As such, the charges against Scott were a grave concern."

- Newstalk ZB