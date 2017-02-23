10:42am Fri 24 February
Waitara woman's succulent plant grows six metres tall, rises 15 centimetres a day

By Daniel Peters

A New Zealand woman had no idea her succulent would burst into the sky overnight. Photo / Brian and Gaye Mullin

A New Zealand woman who bought a small, spiky succulent plant for her front garden almost a decade ago had no idea that overnight it would burst into sky.

Gaye Mullin, from Waitara, could hardly believe her eyes when a branchless spike burst from her Agave Geminiflora.

A New Zealand woman had no idea her succulent would burst into the sky overnight. Photo / Brian and Gaye Mullin

Now the towering plant is the talk of the neighbourhood, growing at a rate of at least 15 centimetres a day and standing six metres tall, Daily Mail reports.

Gaye Mullin, from Waitara in New Zealand, could hardly believe her eyes when a branchless spike burst from her Agave Geminiflora. Photo / Brian and Gaye Mullan

And it shows no signs of slowing down.

"I had no idea it would grow this big, I just liked the shape of it how it looked," Ms Mullin told Daily Mail Australia.
"It's not supposed to flower for ages, I must be lucky.

Everyone has commented on it - they cant believe it.

"It just keeps on growing. I've never seen anything like it."

After doing some research, Ms Mullin learnt that her Agave was in the process of flowering.

The typical Agave won't flower until it has properly matured, generally not for at least ten years, and will usually only grow to a height of three metres. Photo / Brian and Gaye Mullin

But the typical Agave won't flower until it has properly matured - generally not for at least ten years - and will usually only grow to a height of three metres.

- Daily Mail

