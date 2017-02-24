Tauranga woman, who got justice after six-year battle, to deliver a baby

The Tauranga woman who made legal history yesterday after labouring for more than six years to see her attacker brought to justice, is this morning labouring on a more joyful task - she's about to deliver a baby.

Tamsin Trainor, who was due to talk with Mike Hosking on Newstalk ZB at 7am, rang from the delivery suite to say the conversation might take an odd turn.

In another show of strength, Trainor said she was still willing to go on air, but the Hosking crew decided it would be unfair to speak to her live, nationwide, when the baby could come at any moment.

Almost seven years ago, Trainor was viciously attacked in a park.

Neihana Rangitonga was arrested and charged with rape and wounding with intent to injure.

The wounding charge was dropped so prosecutors could concentrate on the rape charge.

He was then acquitted by a jury.

But Trainor didn't give up, eventually launching a private prosecution.

Yesterday she got justice, and at the same time made legal history, when Rangitonga pleaded guilty to injuring with intent.

