Pub at Auckland shopping centre engulfed by fire

A Pakuranga pub and bottle store has been engulfed by fire.

Northern Fire Service shift manager Jaron Phillips said the blaze was on the mezzanine floor and upper level of a unit in a Pakuranga shopping block.

The shop on Cortina Pl houses a bottle store and pub.

Seven fire engines were at the Reeves Rd blaze behind the Pakuranga Plaza.

Streets in the area were closed while firefighters fought the blaze but reopened before rush hour.

UPDATE: Reeves Rd in Pakuranga is now OPEN again. Thanks for your patience ^TP

https://t.co/nRRBaYeRCA — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) February 23, 2017

Phillips said the building was well alight when firefighters arrived before 6am.

Firefighters needed to use high ladders on trucks to extinguish the flames from the shop's second storey.

- NZ Herald