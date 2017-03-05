Beulah stars as dad to twins

Vaimoana Tapaleao is the New Zealand Herald's Pacific Affairs and People reporter.

Kiwi acting star has greatest role yet with early fatherhood.

He may have Hollywood credentials now, but a former Shortland Street star's biggest role yet has just arrived.

Samoan-Kiwi actor Beulah Koale, who played troubled teen Jared on the local soap, is celebrating his new role as a father, after the early arrival of his twin sons: Xavier and Isaac.

The young actor has been a huge support to partner Georgia Otene, as the boys were born prematurely, at six months, in December.

Sharing about fatherhood on social media, the young actor paid tribute to his partner, whom he dubbed "Superwoman'' for the role she has played in their boys' lives.

"You were their first protector, their first home. You cradled them in you, you fed them, you sang to them,'' he wrote.

"I thank you and honour you for bringing our twin boys into this world ... We have a long road ahead of us but our faith and love for our boys and each other will get us through this.''

The star shared heartwarming photos of himself holding his wee sons, pictured still in hospital.

The birth of his children is just another addition to a line-up of good news for the young actor.

Koale was picked to star in the upcoming American war film Thank You For Your Service, produced by DreamWorks Pictures and directed by Jason Hall.

Koale will play a Samoan American soldier who has to come to terms with his life in the aftermath of war in Iraq.

He also appears in the upcoming drama One Thousand Ropes, directed by Samoan New Zealander Tusi Tamasese, who also directed popular film O le Tulafale: The Orator, the Samoan-language filmed that showed in Kiwi cinemas in 2011.

The film, which premiered at this year's Berlin Film Festival and is due to screen in cinemas late next month, follows the story of a man who works to reconnect with his youngest daughter, while being haunted by the ghost of an angry woman.

Koale, who plays a young baker, appears alongside fellow Shorty Street star Frankie Adams, who gives a powerful performance as a heavily pregnant young woman dealing with an abusive partner.

As well as his latest big gigs, Koale also starred in drama series Harry and short film Manurewa, which was based on the 2008 tragic shooting of Manurewa liquor store owner Navtej Singh.

