Arrest after five people shot in Whangarei

A 21-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting in Whangarei which involved people from two gangs.

Police were called to Clark Rd in Kamo, Whangarei about 10.30pm yesterday after five people were shot. Three men aged 21, 24 and 33, are all in a stable condition.

A 33-year-old man is likely to be discharged this afternoon. A fifth person was flown to Auckland and remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Inspector Justin Rogers, Area Commander for Whangarei/Kaipara confirmed the 21-year-old male who was also admitted to Whangarei Hospital last night is the man they have arrested.

"We currently have 19 investigators working on this matter. We are confident that it's not a random incident and persons involved have links to gangs.

"I'd just like to reassure the members of the community while incidents of this nature can be very unsettling we'd like people to go about their normal daily business and if they have any concerns at wll to make sure they call police," Rogers said.

Rogers said the people involved in the shootings are linked to the Nomads and Black Power gangs.

Police had cordoned off 53 Clark Rd, and the driveway of the adjacent property. They had also cordoned off houses on Kamo Rd.

Rogers would not say why they had cordoned off the properties on Kamo Rd but said it was one of the scenes police were processing as part of the investigation.