Mob president Hoani Chase jailed for 16-year campaign of terror

An Eastern Bay of Plenty self-styled Mongrel Mob president who terrorised and intimidated a woman over 16 years has been jailed for 18-and-a-half years.

Justice Sarah Katz stepped back from the preventive detention sentence the Crown requested in the High Court at Rotorua today but stipulated Hoani Chase, 54, of Te Teko, must serve half his sentence before being eligible to be assessed for parole.

After a judge-alone trial in October, Justice Katz found Chase guilty of 28 violence and sexual abuse charges including rape.

Other charges were withdrawn during the trial and Chase admitted possessing explosives and receiving.

At sentencing, Justice Katz described Chase's conduct as a desperate 16-year campaign of terror and intimidation.

She outlined how Chase had, during that time, duct-taped the woman to a chair for three days and repeatedly raped her, as well as how he'd again raped her within days of giving birth to twins by caesarean section.

She was so badly injured she had to be readmitted to hospital.

On another occasion, he had roped her to the back of his car, dragging her down the road.

Justice Katz recounted how at times he knocked the victim unconscious, kicking her with steel capped boots.

Continued below.

Related Content Your views: Readers' letters Wynne Gray: Pace part of cricket's allure Watch NZH Local Focus: Buddhist mandala being constructed in Tauranga

The attacks were often witnessed by the woman's young son.

The judge reminded Chase he had threatened to kill both the victim and the son, that a sawn-off shotgun had been held to the woman and boy's heads and he'd smacked the woman in the mouth with the weapon.

Justice Katz noted the woman had made multiple suicide attempts leaving her physically scarred.

Chase's repeated offending, which had often had near-fatal consequences, had been motivated by his irrational belief the woman was "perving" at other men or vice versa or, in the case of the duct-taping, he accused her of narking on him to a policeman with whom he played rugby.

Referring to that attack, the judge said Chase had injured the woman's face so badly he couldn't bear to look at her so had covered her head.

The judge recounted how, after meeting Chase at a party in 1998, the woman had spent the night with him because she had been drinking. Within days he returned to her home with gang members, claiming he was their president and, despite her protests, moved in.

Describing the woman as extremely courageous, Justice Katz said her victim impact statement, which wasn't read in open court, outlined how she no longer slept with a knife under her pillow and was getting her self-esteem back.

It concluded with the words: "I am going to live the best damn life ever, I am free of you, Chase."