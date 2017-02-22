March Madness brings more buses and trains

The phenomenon known as ''March Madness'', as students head back to university, workers finish their holidays and Auckland's traffic hits a peak, will see more bus and train services this year.

Auckland Transport (AT) is putting more than 6500 extra spaces on buses and trains, but says passengers might not always get on the first service.

"We want to ensure that wait times are acceptable and, on some routes, better than last year," said AT metro operations manager Brendon Main.

You might not always get on the first service but we want to ensure wait times are acceptable Brendon Main, Auckland Transport

Last year, the annual battle for a spot on the bus left many commuters standing in the rain with journeys taking up to 1.5 hours on popular routes.

This led AT to add more than 2500 seats for the Mt Eden Rd, Dominion Rd and New North Rd routes.

"Since March last year we've worked hard to get more services on some of our busiest routes," Main said.

This year there will be 56 more city-bound bus trips each morning peak compared to last March, equivalent to 5 per cent more capacity and up to 34 per cent on some corridors.



Bus capacity has increased by close to 5400 spaces and timetable changes for trains from March 12 will mean 1200 more spaces are available in the morning peak.



Main said double-decker buses are also coming to Birkenhead to help with the demand.



From next Monday, four double-decker buses will start services on routes between Beach Haven, Glenfield and the central city providing much-needed capacity along Onewa Rd.



New routes for double-decker services are 970, 973, 973B, 974 and 974B between Beach Haven and the CBD and the section of routes 950 and 955 between Glenfield Mall and the CBD.



Public transport will be busy, Main said, but AT and its service providers will be closely watching the situation.

"You might not always get on the first service but we want to ensure wait times are acceptable and, on some routes, better than last year."

For more on public transport services go to: https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/

- NZ Herald