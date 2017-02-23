Orca visit wows Raglan locals

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A pod of about eight orca wowed a crowd at Raglan who watched as the whales slowly made their way out of the harbour on a picturesque Waikato night.

Resident Monica Grimshaw captured short drone footage of the pod of gracefully making its way through the waves on its way to the coast about 8.15pm yesterday.

She said she counted about eight orca and caught the footage at the Point.

Other people lined the beach as the orca made their way from the harbour and out over the bar.

They were also seen at Lorenzo Bay and Cox Bay.

- NZ Herald