The Australian businessman who crashed his $20 million McLaren F1 sports car on Glenorchy-Queenstown Rd last December has been granted diversion by police.

Barry Leigh Fitzgerald (63), of Melbourne, was charged with careless driving after the December 3 smash at Closeburn.

A Wellington-based police media adviser said in an emailed statement that Fitzgerald had completed diversion.

She refused to say what the conditions of his diversion agreement were.

