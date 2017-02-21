'I was able to say goodbye': Mum of teen speaks of last moments by her daughter's side following Marlborough car crash

Cherie Howie is a reporter for the Herald on Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon, Jayne Glover got the phone call every parent dreads - your child has been in an car crash, and it's serious.

But in the midst of tragedy, there is gratitude.

The call came from a friend at the scene of the crash on State Highway 1 near Spring Creek, giving her a chance to say goodbye to her youngest child.

Sixteen-year-old Lara Glover died soon after her mum reached her side.

"I was able to say goodbye," Jayne Glover told the New Zealand Herald.

It meant everything.

"I felt so blessed that someone had done that and very, very, very thankful."

Her daughter, the youngest of seven siblings and the only girl, was a bubbly person who loved life and lived every day to the fullest, Glover said.

Her daughter was loyal and loving to her family and her friends, and a large turnout was expected to Lara's funeral in Blenheim on Friday.

"She was very caring about her peers and she had loads of friends."

Her daughter left school last year and was studying hospitality at a community college, which she was enjoying, her mum said.

On the day of the crash, Lara and seven friends were driving north for a swim. Three remain in hospital, and Glover has been in touch with their families.

Comments online about the circumstances of the crash and those involved had upset her, and she wanted to make it clear neither she nor her family placed any blame on the driver or anyone else in the vehicle.

"There's no resentment. It was just an accident and accidents happen even to the best of us. They're all really good kids. It's just a silly accident."

