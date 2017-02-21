Search for Taupo pensioner missing from daily fishing trip

A search is underway for a Taupo pensioner who failed to return home from her daily morning fishing trip.

Barbara Thompson, 75, has not been seen since the early hours of this morning.

Police say she regularly fishes at the mouth of Waitahanui River, 5km from her home, first thing in the morning and usually returns home by 9am.

She has not returned home today.

Her husband went to look for her and called police at 11am when he could not locate her.

Thompson left her home in her car at approximately 5.30am.

The car is still parked at the car park near Waitahanui River but there have been no further signs of the woman.

The Harbourmaster and the Coastguard have been searching the water today, while police and a number of locals have been searching nearby tracks.

If anyone has seen Thompson today, they are urged to call police immediately.

She is described as approximately 164cm tall, of slim build and has short grey hair.

