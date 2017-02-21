1:59pm Tue 21 February
Otago man's hand cut in machete attack

Police and ambulance staff attend the Taieri Mouth house where a man was arrested after an incident involving a machete in which another man was seriously injured. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery
A man is in police custody after an incident in Taieri Mouth in which another man was injured in what was believed to be a machete attack.

The second man is being taken to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries. It is believed his hand was almost severed in the attack.

A police communications spokeswoman said Dunedin Police were called to the incident just after midday, after a man had cut the hand of another man with a machete.

A man from Taieri Mouth said he saw a police car drive into the community just after 12:30pm.

The injury was believed to be from a domestic incident.

No charges have been laid at this early stage, but investigations are continuing.

- Otago Daily Times

