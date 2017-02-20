Port Hills to be in a state of emergency for another week

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

The state of emergency in Christchurch's Port Hills has been extended for another week, Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel has today confirmed.

Eight days after the fires broke out, the blaze is "contained" but a massive dampening down operation is still under way.

It remains a "serious situation", Dalziel said.

"The fire is still being fought on the ground and in the air," Dalziel said.

"The environment remains volatile inside the controlled area. The fire is not out and there are extensive hotspots to deal with.

"There is always the risk that further evacuations could be required."

Selwyn fire controller Rob Hands says the blaze was "complex", with different fuel types and different terrain.

By mid-afternoon today, when temperatures are well into the mid-20s, firefighters should be able to identify hot spots.

There have been minor flare-ups this morning and fire crews are now focusing on those around residential areas.

Senior geotechnical engineer Ian Wright said the risk of rock fall is low.

Parks operations manager Kay Holder said some parks will remain closed while fire operations are under way.

The decision to extend the state of emergency covering Christchurch and Selwyn came after Dalziel and Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton took advice from Rural Fire, Fire Service, police and Civil Defence.

The extension automatically lasts for seven days but could be terminated earlier.

- NZ Herald