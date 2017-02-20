Worker rescued from under bridge after scaffolding collapses in Panmure

By Natasha Jojoa Burling, Ophelia Buckleton, Lynley Bilby

A worker was rescued by firefighters after he become stuck under a bridge when scaffolding collapsed into water.

The collapse happened shortly before 10am on Lagoon Drive under the old Panmure Bridge in east Auckland.

The Fire Service said it got a report scaffolding had collapsed into the lagoon and up to three people may have fallen into the water.

A Herald reporter at the scene said a man could be seen wedged between the bridge and a concrete pillar, while scaffolding debris is strewn below him in the water and on the bank.

A fire engine was moved underneath the bridge and extended a ladder to the man.

He was brought safely onto the top of the fire engine with the help of fire crews and is back on safe ground.

He was able to walk from the fire engine to the ground and appeared uninjured.

A police officer at the scene said he believed at least two other men were also working on the scaffolding but were not trapped.

Shift manager Carlos Dempsey said everyone's been accounted for and is okay.

Earlier, two police cars and two fire engines were at the entrance to the bridge. Two ambulances werre seen leaving the scene.

Police officers are directing traffic which was backed up along the bridge but is now free-flowing.

- NZ Herald