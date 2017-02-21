9:38am Tue 21 February
Woman assaulted, hospitalised in Lower Hutt

By Georgia Nelson

Police officers have cordoned off a Housing New Zealand property in Taita. Photo / Georgia Nelson.
A Wellington woman is in hospital after being assaulted last night.

Police have cordoned off the footpath on High St in Taita, as well as a nearby empty house.

Detective Joe Pointon said the woman was assaulted on the footpath last night.

She is now in hospital with serious injuries.

A police photographer is heading to the scene.

The cordon is expected to be removed in the next few hours.

Neighbours said two police cars arrived about 6am, before putting up the cordon and a white tent.

A neighbour, who didn't want to be named, said the flat within the cordon had been empty since at least December last year.

She said she was relatively new to the area and it was usually pretty quiet.

Another neighbour said she noticed the cordon when she was walking her son to school.

- NZ Herald

