Kayaker rescued from central North Island river in late night rescue

A kayaker has been rescued from a steep central North Island river gully after nearly drowning last night.

The kayaker's companion had to revive him using CPR after an excursion on the Tauranga-Taupo River went horribly wrong.

The kayaking friend, who is being regarded as a hero, had to scramble 100m up a bank and walk 5km to get cellphone reception and raise the alarm.

Using the mobile phone, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter and ground crew were able to log the man's general position in the wilderness and, using night vision googles, spotted the injured man stuck in a narrow, steep-sided part of the river.

The helicopter then led a ground crew in 4WD vehicles along forestry trails to the closest ridge above the man's position.

Rescuers had to go on foot to the river's edge down the steep bush-covered hillside.

The man was too ill to make it out on foot so was winched out and flown to Taupo Hospital.

The stricken kayaker also told the helicopter crew his friend had "saved his life".

- NZ Herald