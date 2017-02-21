Kim Dotcom predicts extradition battle will take another two years

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Kim Dotcom has lost his latest bid against extradition but says at least two years of legal battles remain before he faces the prospect of a plane ride to the United States.

The High Court late yesterday issued a ruling upholding the lower court's decision that Dotcom and three others were eligible for extradition.

In contrast to Justice Murray Gilbert's overall finding, Dotcom declared the decision a victory because criminal copyright could not be a cause for extradition. He said New Zealand did not allow it.

READ MORE: David Fisher: Who won the Dotcom case

Instead, Justice Gilbert ruled that the path to extradition lay in accepting US arguments the copyright violation was actually a "fraud".

Dotcom, Mathias Ortmann, Bram van der Kolk and Finn Batato face decades in a US prison after a 2012 raid brought down the Megaupload file-sharing super-site Megaupload they set up and ran.

They have always maintained their innocence - even in the face of emails such as that sent by Ortmann which stated: "We're not pirates, we're just providing shipping services to pirates."

The actual evidence of the case has not been argued in New Zealand courts with the legal debate here being on of trying to match the crimes Dotcom and others are charged with to the crimes listed in the Extradition Act.

In an interview with the Herald, Dotcom said the decision did not mean he would be getting on a plane to the United States. There was an appeal to file and likely further legal action.

Continued below.

Related Content David Fisher: Who really won the Dotcom case Kim Dotcom and co-accused eligible for extradition to US, says High Court Video Watch: Kim Dotcom talks with NZ Herald's David Fisher

"We'll be looking at a seven-year total timeframe before there is a final resolution on this matter. I am now more confident than ever that we will prevail."

That would see two more years of legal struggles before the case had worked through the courts.

Both sides are expected to challenge aspects of the ruling before the Court of Appeal - and the eventually the Supreme Court, if it accepts the case. If the Supreme Court upholds the decisions of the district and high court, the Minister of Justice is then able to sign the extradition order - which itself can be challenged in the courts.

Dotcom said the ruling was a "major victory" because it ruled that there was no New Zealand equivalent to the US criminal charges of copyright violation.

"The major part of this litigation has been won by this judgment - that copyright is not extraditable.

"They destroyed my family, destroyed my business, spied on me and raided my home and they did all of this on a civil copyright case.

"We have won. We have won the major legal argument. This is the last five years of my life and it's an embarrassment for New Zealand."

The ruling today has created an unusual bureaucratic contradiction - the warrant which was served on Dotcom when he was arrested on January 20, 2012, stated he was being charged with "copyright" offences.

Likewise, the charges Dotcom will face in the US are founded in an alleged act of criminal copyright violation.

Dotcom said there were plans to take a separate court action over the arrest warrant, given it showed he had been arrested for a crime which effectively did not exist in New Zealand.

"My arrest warrant, the document that kicked everything off in New Zealand, is not for fraud. In my arrest warrant, there is nothing about fraud."

Instead, it cited a section of the Copyright Act which dealt only with civil matters.

We have won. We have won the major legal argument. This is the last five years of my life and it's an embarrassment for New Zealand. Kim Dotcom

The Crown Law Office, which is acting for the US, said yesterday it was considering the judgment.

Lawyers for Crown Law began referring to the case as one of "fraud" after months of hearings in pushing the copyright angle.

By the time of the extradition hearing in late 2015, it was a main plank of the case with the lawyer acting for the US, Christine Gordon QC, telling Judge Nevin Dawson: "When distractions are stripped away, the evidence boils down to a central scheme of fraud. The scale of that fraud and the way it was conducted might indeed be novel. This is mainly as a result of the reach of the internet and the behaviour of mass audiences.

"The respondents were part of a conspiracy. They deliberately attracted copyright infringing material to their website. They deliberately preserved it, deliberately took steps to profit from that material and made vast sums of money which they applied to various purposes knowing it had been unlawfully acquired."

Shadow Attorney General David Parker said there had been a government-wide response to aspects of the Dotcom affair which were heartening.

Parker said the illegal spying had led to a serious review of the laws governing the intelligence agencies and new legislation which strengthened protections for New Zealand and its citizens.

It followed the review of the GCSB by then-Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Kitteridge, who was then made Director of the NZ Security Intelligence Service, and Cheryl Gwyn as Inspector General of Intelligence and Security.

"In our own quiet way, we haven't swept it under the carpet. We have cleaned it up. It's an example of how good our democracy is."

- NZ Herald