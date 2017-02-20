4.8-magnitude quake strikes North Canterbury

Breaking

A 4.8-magnitude quake has struck near North Canterburty - one of several strong aftershocks still jolting the region more than three months after the 7.8 magnitude Kaikoura earthquake.

It hit 5km north-west of the town of Culverden about 2.15pm at a depth of 24km.​

Nearly 800 people, including Greymouth and Lower Hutt residents, reported feeling the earthquake.

It comes after another challenging natural event - the Port Hills fires - which have been raging near Christchurch for nearly a week.

However, the aftershock didn't phase some Cantabrians who posted on social media that they were only bother by larger quakes.

Just minutes later another light aftershock hit 5km away. At 2.20pm a 3.3 magnitude quake rocked the area. It struck at a similar depth to the first and about 500 people said they felt the shaking.

- NZ Herald