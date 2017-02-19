Rare double rainbow over Wellington as glorious weather sets in

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Wellingtonians were treated to a spectacular double rainbow last night, ahead of what is expected to be a glorious, sunshine-filled week.

The rare weather phenomenon was seen from various locations throughout the city at sunset, following a warm summer's day in the capital on Sunday.

MetService meteorologist Lisa Murray said a double rainbow is created by light being reflected twice within a raindrop.

"It's not something that happens every day because you need moisture in the air. You will see the first [rainbow] really clearly and the second one more faintly."

Wellington resident Tracy McAra took a photo of the bizarre "forked" rainbow over Titahi Bay last night.

This summer has seen a huge variety of changeable weather across the country but the forecast for the next week or two is seeing warm, sunny weather truly settling in to more places.

According to WeatherWatch, Wellington's 10-day forecast shows just one day with a chance of rain, while most days look dry with plenty of sunny days in the mix.

Auckland is also expected to enjoy plenty of dry days ahead with temperatures in the low to mid-20s.

Those in Waikato can expect humid days and winds mostly from the easterly quarter or north.

Continued below.

Related Content Video Watch: Rare double rainbow as summer sets in Watch NZH Local Focus: Taihape man shears one million sheep Winston Aldworth: The Trump bump

"Apart from a few afternoon downpours the region looks mostly dry for the next 10 days with highs in the mid-20s," WeatherWatch said.

A change in wind flow for the North Island away from westerlies to easterlies means hot temperatures on the east will drop, with highs around 22C to 26C and mostly dry in Hawke's Bay and Gisborne.

"The flip side is that western areas may now become hotter," according to WeatherWatch, with highs reaching the mid to late 20s in places like Taumarunui.

There is a risk of afternoon cloud build-ups and showers in the west.

Looking south, Dunedin has plenty of dry, warmer days ahead with temperatures mainly between 18C and 25C and only a couple days of wet weather.

Things are also looking up on the West Coast, which has faced a very wet summer so far. The next 10 days have just two wet days, the rest are dry or sunny.

However, mainly dry weather in Canterbury is a cause for a concern as hot and dry conditions could see fires flare up again.

"The good news is that a cooler, wetter, southerly is briefly possible this weekend in Canterbury," said WeatherWatch.

Tomorrow's weather

Whangarei: Some morning cloud then fine. High 23C

Auckland: Fine. High 24C

Tauranga: Mostly sunny with light winds. High 23C

Wellington: Mostly sunny with light winds. Northerly developing in the evening. High 22C

Christchurch: Morning cloud clearing to a warm and sunny day. Northeasterlies. High 28C

Dunedin: Morning cloud clearing to a mostly fine day. Northerlies. High 26C.

- NZ Herald