Campervan dangerously veers to wrong side of narrow, windy road in Manawatu

The driver of a campervan has frightened other road users after crossing the centre line and travelling on the wrong side of a notoriously narrow, windy road.

A series of photos posted to Facebook show the campervan drifting further and further across the centre line before ending up on the opposite side of the Manawatu Gorge road.

A witness, who did not wish to be named, said there were three young people crammed in the front seat of the vehicle which caused her to experience the "scariest 15 minutes of road ever".

"The driver had complete disregard to the people who were coming towards them on such a dangerous stretch of road. they started off kind of drifting over the centre line at the start of the gorge on corners and by the end of the gorge they seemed confident enough to be on the complete other side of the road just before blind corners," she said.

"We had to put a distance between us and them because you didn't know whether they were going to hit someone coming towards them.

"When cars were coming towards them they barely went back over to the left.

The witness said people who regularly travel through the Manawatu Gorge know you must travel slowly and be careful.

"You have to be careful on the corners and if a very large vehicle (like a campervan) comes towards you there is nowhere to get out of the way."

The incident has been reported to police.

- NZ Herald