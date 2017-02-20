Risk of falling rocks and boulders keeps residents out of Port Hills homes

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Experts are now working to see if homes on slopes affected by the devastating Port Hills fire are at risk of potentially catastrophic rock and boulder falls.

With the risk of flare-ups remaining a real threat a week after the wildfires broke out, a new problem is emerging preventing desperate homeowners from getting back into their properties.

The Christchurch City Council says it is now examining the risk exposed rocks and boulders pose where the vegetation has been burnt off and if there is a potential threat to homes below.

Assessments had started on the fire-ravaged slopes above Dyers Pass Rd by geotechnical engineers from Christchurch City Council and Aurecon.

The council said getting this information was a factor in assessing the risk before people were allowed to go back home.

At the same time those fighting the fire are keeping watch on the forecast as temperatures start tracking upwards to 30C in the next 48 hours.

They warn there is still a high risk of flare-ups and forecast weather conditions may present challenges.

The weather is expected to be fine for the next couple of days with a high of 28C tomorrow, lower humidity and strengthening north-easterly winds.

In the latest council update residents have been told firefighters are continuing in force on the ground today but aerial operations would be significantly reduced this afternoon while air crew attended the funeral of helicopter pilot Steve Askin.

Yesterday the Port Hills fire was deemed under control. The risk of hot spots had declined although fresh danger spots had appeared.

The city council said there was always a risk new hot spots could develop.

Rural Fire Liaison Officer Darrin Woods said the risk of vegetation igniting would be reassessed this morning.

"At this stage, it's unlikely that further restricted access will be allowed beyond the cordons on Kennedys Bush Road, Hoon Hay Valley Road, and Worsleys Road on Monday," Woods said.

"This is due to the identification of areas of significant residual heat on uncontained fire edges in these locations."

Yesterday cordons were temporarily lifted with 200 residents from Kennedys Bush Rd, Hoon Hay Valley Rd and parts of Worsley Rd able to get back into their homes for the first time since they were evacuated last week.

Residents were told they would know this afternoon at the earliest if there were any changes to the cordon map.

Power had not been restored to 85 more homes over the weekend as crews from power company Orion replaced damaged poles.

This morning around 40 customers remained without power in the Port Hills area.

Orion said restoring services to the remaining homes in the area would be a priority for the coming week, and would continue to be done progressively as crews were given access by emergency services to the affected areas.

The Port Hills wildfire spans 2075 hectares.

The main firefighting effort is taking place in the area above Dyers Pass Rd below the Sign of the Kiwi cafe and into Victoria Park, in and around Sugar Loaf, the area around Marleys Hill and the along the southern flank of the fire where there is still a risk of it escaping out into unburnt fuel.

Eleven homes and two large sheds have been destroyed.

A helicopter pilot was killed putting out the blaze. His funeral is due to be held today.

- NZ Herald