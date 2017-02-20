Daughter not surprised at burnt dad's heroic actions after campervan burst into flames

Badly burnt, Basil Lloydd managed to pull himself into the driver's seat of his burning campervan and drive it out of harms way of other campers before noticing the searing pain in his arms and legs.

The 65-year-old reluctant hero is recovering in hospital with 40 per cent burns to his body.

Lloydd was at the National Equestrian Centre in Taupo in the campervan he lives in last weekend.

The retiree had recently had a bigger freezer fitted but didn't tie off the gas lines properly.

He turned the gas on to cook and gas started flowing into the campervan, but he did not notice as he had lost his sense of smell six years ago when part of his skull was removed after suffering a subdural haematoma.

"He should have been able to smell the gas flowing into the campervan and he had cooked one side of his steak already and then he went to go and flip it and that's when it blew up," his daughter Michelle Lloydd said.

The mattress in the vehicle caught fire and he managed to pull it out.

"Because he knew that if the mattress stayed in there and it reached the petrol tank or reserve LPG tank it was just going to blow everything within the area up," Lloydd said.

Badly burnt on both arms and legs, he still managed to jump into the caravan.

"He got in there to drive it away from the area because there were lots of other people and campers.

"The equestrian centre owner's house was not far from there as well, so if it did explode it was likely to hurt someone in the area.

After he managed to get the vehicle in an open space, her father started thinking about how sore his arms and legs were.

"He didn't even know that he was burnt, it was just him acting quickly and it felt like a natural reaction for him. He just wanted to get it out, away from the area.

"He doesn't know what he was thinking, it was all just heat of the moment," Michelle Lloydd said.

The equestrian centre's owners placed him in their showers until the ambulance arrived.

"He's badly burnt but no one is surprised that he is able to walk away from this ... just those old-school men who don't think about themselves first. It's just the type of person that he is.

Lloydd is recovering in Waikato Hospital.

"They need some time for him to heal before they can know what type or the extent of the grafting surgery that he will need," Michelle Lloydd said.

"He has been burnt to 40 per cent of his body."

Lloydd said her father had a knack of overcoming obstacles after surviving brain surgery after suffering a subdural haematoma about six years ago.

"Growing up he was always an invincible man and after that subdural haematoma, he shouldn't have been around after that, and with this event here ... he just has this will to survive and carry on despite all the bad things that have happened to him. But no, we're not surprised that this has happened to him."

The campervan had created a new lease of life for her father, who had become bitter and cynical with the world after the death of his beloved wife, Annie, in 2008.

He finally sold the family home in Taupo in August last year and bought the campervan, carrying out a life-long wish that he and his wife had of touring around the countryside.

"Him and mum had always talked about buying a campervan and just travelling around NZ in retirement. He turned 65 last year so he thought it was time to start getting out there and enjoying his life, and just uprooted himself from Taupo and bought the caravan.

"It's like he's kind of released himself a little bit, like the old memories weren't holding him back anymore ... the whole family have noticed a massive difference in him and how he was enjoying life again."

She said her father didn't have full insurance cover for the campervan so any donations to help get him back on the road again would be appreciated.

People wishing to donate can do so at his givealittle page.

