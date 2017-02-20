7:26am Mon 20 February
Four-car crash injures three and closes road north of Auckland

Photo / Google Maps
Photo / Google Maps

Two people are in a serious condition after a four-car pile-up which has closed State Highway 1 north of Auckland.

Police are attending the serious crash which happened at the intersection of Moir Hill Rd on SH1, between Puhoi and Warkworth at about 5.50am.

A third person received moderate injuries.

NZTA confirmed SH1 is closed to southbound traffic at Warkworth and a detour is in place along SH16.


- NZ Herald

