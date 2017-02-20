Four-car crash injures three and closes road north of Auckland

Two people are in a serious condition after a four-car pile-up which has closed State Highway 1 north of Auckland.

Police are attending the serious crash which happened at the intersection of Moir Hill Rd on SH1, between Puhoi and Warkworth at about 5.50am.

A third person received moderate injuries.

NZTA confirmed SH1 is closed to southbound traffic at Warkworth and a detour is in place along SH16.

Due to serious crash #SH1 now CLOSED to STHBND traffic at Warkworth, detour to SH16. Nthbnd lanes remain open. #ExpectDelays ^TP pic.twitter.com/X6Soyh1w46 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) February 19, 2017

- NZ Herald