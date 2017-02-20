Tongan queen mother dies, aged 90

The queen mother of Tonga has died in Auckland, aged 90.

Tongans are mourning after Queen Halaevalu Mata'aho Ahome'e, who was being treated at an Auckland hospital, died yesterday afternoon.

The Tongan consul in New Zealand, Stafford ʻAho, confirmed the Queen's passing yesterday.

It is understood Princess Mata'aho, Queen Halaevu's granddaughter was at her bedside.

What a beautiful and long life she lived! R.I.P HM Queen Mother of Tonga (Queen Halaevalu Mata'aho Ahome'e) pic.twitter.com/X6quBo5SVX — MAHOGANZ (@losemoala95) February 19, 2017

Queen Mother Halaevalu Mata'aho is the widow of King Taufa'ahau Tupou IV who died in 2006.

Just six years later the couple's eldest son, King George Tupou V, also died.

As news spreads of the death Tongans are turning to social media to pay their respects.

Describing her as magnificent and living a beautiful life, Tongans are sending their heartfelt condolences to the royal family as the kingdom prepares for another royal funeral.

/833340441009360898">February 19, 2017

- NZ Herald