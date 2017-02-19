3:43pm Sun 19 February
One dead in Awakino crash; SH3 road closed for four hours

One person has died and another has been seriously injured after a crash north of the Awakino Tunnel on SH3. The road is closed until at least 6pm. Photo / File
One person has died while another is being airlifted to hospital after a two-car crash on State Highway 3, Awakino.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area - north of New Plymouth and south of Piopio - as the police serious crash unit investigate.

The road is expected to be closed for at least four hours, police say, and are urging people to avoid the area or any unneccessary travel.

Emergency services were called to the scene - about 5km north of the Awakino Tunnel - at 1.15pm.

Northern fire communications shift manager Megan Ruru said one person has died while the other person is being airlifted by rescue helicopter to hospital in a serious condition.

As well as Piopio firefighters, police, St John Ambulance and a doctor are at the scene.

- NZ Herald

