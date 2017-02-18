7:47pm Sat 18 February
Christchurch's hero helicopter pilot was also a symbol for Maori-Pakeha unity

Christchurch's hero helicopter pilot, the late Steve Askin, was also a champion for unity between Maori and Pakeha when just a 10-year-old boy.

The 39-year-old died this week when his helicopter crashed as he fought the Port Hills fires.

However, a 1990 video produced for the 150th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi has resurfaced, and stars a then bleach blonde Askin alongside Wayne Tuapawa.

Askin died fighting the Port Hills fires. Photo / via Facebook
The video, designed to show New Zealand in unity, shows the two boys embracing each other, laughing, playing and building a camp fire along a beach.

"Our country, our year. Huia, tuia, tui tuia," the a message reads at the conclusion of the clip.

The two boys remained in contact but lost touch after they left school, North & South reported.

Askin was also a the former SAS serviceman, who was injured fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2011.

Askin was also a the former SAS serviceman, who was injured fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2011. Photo / File
- NZ Herald

