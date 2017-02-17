Explosion in Mt Eden wakes residents early this morning

An explosion at a Mt Eden property woke several residents early this morning, propelling debris onto a nearby train station platform.

Police said they were investigating what had caused the explosion, which did damage to a deck at the rear of the building.

Debris from the explosion landed on a platform of Kingsland Train Station.

A spokesman said Auckland Transport was not aware of any damage or disruption to train services.

The incident happened around an hour before the first service passed through Kingsland station this morning.

There was no fire or serious injuries but a man has been taken to hospital

with a foot injury.

The explosion was heard coming from an address on Sandringham Rd about 6am.

A number of residents were woken by the noise but police reassured the public that there were no ongoing safety concerns relating to the matter.

Police are speaking to all witnesses and to the individuals believed to have been involved in the incident.

A police spokeswoman said police hoped to be able to release more information as to what caused the explosion later today.

