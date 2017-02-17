'I love New Zealand': Oprah Winfrey shares stunning photos of Central Otago to her 8.3 million Instagram followers

Visiting celebrities are still enjoying our little slice of paradise in the South Pacific, with talk show queen Oprah Winfrey the latest to share her love for New Zealand.
Winfrey and fellow Hollywood stars Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling are in New Zealand to film Disney movie A Wrinkle in Time, and all three have gushed repeatedly on social media about the beauty of their dramatic Central Otago filming locations.
The latest was made by Winfrey to her 8.3 million Instagram followers late this afternoon and shows her smiling in front of a sparkling Lake Hawea, 16 kilometres north-east of Wanaka.
"This is what I see on the the ride to work every morning. crystal blue Lake Hawea. #ilovenewzealand #WrinkleinTime," Winfrey wrote in a post that had received almost 75,000 likes and 1100 comments in two hours.
The 63-year-old billionaire had previously written about the film's stunning locations a day earlier, posting a photo that received 114,000 likes and 1600 comments.
Co-stars Witherspoon, 40, and Kaling, 37, have also not been shy about sharing their love for our country.
Witherspoon posted a photo of the pair literally jumping for joy above Lake Wakatipu.
Witherspoon had 8.6m followers on Instagram and the post received has received 205,000 likes since it was posted this morning.
The stars arrived in New Zealand earlier this month, with shooting expected to last two weeks.
Kaling, who has a comparitively low 2.5m Instagram followers shared a reflective shot of film crew working next to a stunning lake and mountain range.