1:59pm Fri 17 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…
Claire Trevett
Claire Trevett is the New Zealand Herald’s deputy political editor.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull pays tribute to dead pilot Steven Askin, who died fighting Port Hills fires

In an impromptu media appearance following a wreath-laying at the Arrowtown War Memorial, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull talked about the Port Hills fires, saying Australia had offered assistance. Photo / Mark Mitchell
In an impromptu media appearance following a wreath-laying at the Arrowtown War Memorial, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull talked about the Port Hills fires, saying Australia had offered assistance. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has paid tribute to Steven Askin, the former SAS member who died when his helicopter crashed fighting the Port Hills fires.

In an impromptu media appearance following a wreath-laying at the Arrowtown War Memorial, Turnbull talked about the fires, saying Australia had offered assistance.

"The co-operation between Australia and New Zealand firefighting is a continuation of that great Anzac spirit.

Obviously we are very, very sad, as you are, from the death of the helicopter pilot who had served in Afghanistan. He was doing what he was doing in Afghanistan: selflessly serving, courageously serving his country.

Steven Askin died fighting the Port Hills fires in Christchurch. Photo / Facebook
Steven Askin died fighting the Port Hills fires in Christchurch. Photo / Facebook

"Both of our countries know the cruelty of nature, the cruelty of fire."

He said New Zealand and Australia were "the closest of family."

"The Anzac tradition of mateship, solidarity, selflessness are part of our DNA."

Continued below.

Related Content

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm chatting with World War II veteran Frank Lindsay, aged 96, of Invercargill, after the Anzac commemoration service in Arrowtown. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm chatting with World War II veteran Frank Lindsay, aged 96, of Invercargill, after the Anzac commemoration service in Arrowtown. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Turnbull has just gone into an afternoon of meetings with Prime Minister Bill English at which the chinks in that ''family'' are set to be discussed, including Australia's deportation of New Zealand-born people who have served more than a year in prison and the rights of New Zealanders in Australia.

He and wife, Lucy, arrived in Queenstown this morning to be met by English and his wife, Mary.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm (left) and wife, Lucy, and New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English and his wife, Mary, during the Anzac commemoration service in Arrowtown. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm (left) and wife, Lucy, and New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English and his wife, Mary, during the Anzac commemoration service in Arrowtown. Photo / Mark Mitchell

They went straight to the war memorial, where they also met with veterans. Turnbull acknowledged it was the 100th anniversary of many of the main World War I battles and said small communities such as Arrowtown had suffered.

Turnbull said the best way to honour that was to support the defence forces of today.

- NZ Herald

Read more by Claire Trevett

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 17 Feb 2017 13:59:24 Processing Time: 17ms