Two critical after serious Whitford crash

A pregnant woman is believed to be among four people rushed to hospital after a crash in rural South Auckland today.

Two people are fighting for their lives and another has serious injuries after three vehicles collided about 9.25am near the roundabout on Whitford Rd.

Firefighters had to free one of the occupants, a Fire Service spokeswoman said.

Four people were hurt - two critically, one seriously and one moderately - in the crash, a St John ambulance spokeswoman said. All are being rushed to Middlemore Hospital.

A police spokeswoman said a woman in one of the vehicles may have been pregnant.

The road his now closed between the roundabout and Beachlands after diesel leaked on to the road from one of the damaged vehicles, a police spokeswoman said.

Drivers from Whitford Park Rd would also be affected by the road closure and police asked motorists to avoid the area.

